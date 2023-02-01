ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU football gets flip from former Stanford commit, Texas RB LJ Martin

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cheerleaders wave flags at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo before a BYU football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The BYU Cougars football program got a significant win on the recruiting trail Wednesday, which is national signing day.

El Paso, Texas, running back LJ Martin, who has long been committed to Stanford, announced at his school that he was changing that commitment and signing with BYU.

The Cougars officially announced the signing a short time later.

Martin’s flip is seen as significant because he is designated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN, although he is designated as a 3-star by other major recruiting websites.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Martin’s recruitment had multiple significant twists, according to to 247 Sports .

Martin first committed to Texas Tech in April 2022 before getting a scholarship offer from Stanford just a week later.

In late June of last year, he committed to Stanford and his recruitment went quiet, but then head coach David Shaw resigned following a loss to BYU to end the 2022 season.

A few days later, according to 247 Sports, the Cougars offered him a scholarship. According to 247, BYU was the only school to offer him following Shaw’s resignation.

The Cougars pursued Martin from there, visiting him in his home a few days after offering him, although his ultimate decision remained a mystery until Wednesday.

Martin joins UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins in the running back room as BYU loses its leading rusher from last season, Christopher Brooks.

