Look: Buccaneers Release Statement Following Tom Brady's Retirement

At 45 years old, Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons. The Glazer family, the Buccaneers' owners, shared what it meant to have the greatest of all time quarterback its team.

"Tom's impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay," the Glazer family said. "He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history."

In his three years with the Buccaneers, Brady threw for 14,643 yards and 108 touchdowns. He led the team to a Super Bowl LV victory on Feb. 7, 2021, the franchise's first in 18 years. Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP that year, the last of his five of the same honors.

For his career, Brady finished first all-time in the NFL in passing yards (89,214), regular season touchdowns (649), playoff passing yards (13,400) and playoff touchdowns (88).

"Tom's impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career," the Glazer family said. "We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors."