LeBron James Destroyed Opponents In A 2011 Game In Taiwan: King With No Mercy

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

LeBron James had an easy matchup against  group of Taiwanese players in 2011, dominating them during a big game.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is currently going through a sweet moment, even though the Los Angeles Lakers keep fighting to climb spots in the Western Conference standings. The King is showing that age is just a number for him, and he's well capable of leading his squads to wins as he did on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

LeBron is one of the greatest players to set foot on an NBA court, and many people take that for granted, but the truth is that the King is really incredible, and one doesn't dimension his greatness even though it keeps getting huge.

At the start of the 2010s decade, the King showed his quality to a bunch of players in Taiwan, which summed up the difference between him and pretty much every other player in the world. Seeing LeBron playing in pickup games must be a terrific experience, and Taiwanese fans had that honor.

LeBron James Once Dominated A Bunch Of Taiwanese Players In A Game

Back in 2011, Bron, who had just lost the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, suffering a big collapse against the Texans team, traveled to Taiwan and had the chance to participate in a game against a group of Taiwanese players.

LeBron went off and gave his everything to win the match, but he looked unbeatable against these players. Videos of that game show the King blocking several shots, doing everything to beat rivals, and even dunking the ball in spectacular fashion to hype up the public present at the arena.

It's unlikely that this game changed anything for LeBron, but after he returned to the Miami Heat, things were different for him and his team. James finally took the reins of the squad and led them to the 2012 NBA Finals, dominating Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the big series, just like he did against the Taiwanese rivals the prior year.

It's rare to see NBA players traveling to Asia now, especially after the controversy generated by Daryl Morey prior to the 2019-20 NBA season. But, the league saw how players like Kobe Bryant were absolutely worshipped in Asia, just like Tracy McGrady .

