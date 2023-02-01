Rower Shares Her Unappealing Bathroom Situation on Her Boat in the Middle of the Ocean

The vast Atlantic Ocean is the second largest ocean after the Pacific, and covers around 20% of the globe. At its widest point, the Atlantic stretches about 3,000 miles across. And one woman, British rower Miriam Payne, is rowing those 3,000 miles solo.

Miriam is currently rowing from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean. Using a data terminal, she updates viewers and answers questions on her TikTok, @seastheday2022 . She shares all the gory details with followers- including those about her bathroom situation.

That arrangement certainly isn't a glamorous one, but we can't say we expected anything fancy on that tiny craft! In addition to her cutting-edge bucket toilet, Miriam has to fit tons of other stuff on board her rowboat, including her data terminal, water desalinator, sunscreen, medical supplies, solar batteries, and enough food to offset the 5,000+ calories she burns rowing 15-18 hours each day. She also has a small covered area for sleeping, leaving little room for a toilet- hence the bucket!

Miriam is extremely brave. She's going the distance entirely solo, leaving little room for error. If something were to go wrong, it'd be hard for rescue teams to quickly make it out to her remote location. With her isolation, extreme physical tasks, and other environmental hazards that she encounters each day, an awkward toilet situation is the least of her worries.

However, the good news is that she's already over halfway through her journey and making good progress. She also plans to donate the money her efforts raise to two charities: Mind Hull and East Yorkshire & Wellbeing of Women. She's trained hard for years for this challenge and is determined to see it through!

Still, her followers couldn't help but chuckle at her bathroom arrangement. "The way I’d still be poop shy in the middle of the ocean," laughed @samdiram_. "Better to be a solo rower for this one…" quipped @hendecachrome. "I would be paranoid somebody was watching me - even though I know it’s not lol," @yoitsalleycat admitted.

Miriam still has about 1,000 miles left to go before she sets her feet on dry land once more. Once she makes it, she'll be greeted with fame and international notoriety- and the chance to finally use a real bathroom for the first time in months!

