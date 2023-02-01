ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Street adds four new retail tenants

Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center. GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024.  “With each new tenant, we […] The post High Street adds four new retail tenants appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville

ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Microsoft is halting its plans to development a massive campus in west Atlanta’s Grove Park community. The tech giant was planning to use the 90-acre parcel of land at the westside quarry yards for their new Atlanta campus. Last month, Microsoft announced it...
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
20 Black Women-Owned Businesses In Atlanta That You Need To Know

Sarah Pierre is the owner and managing partner of 3 Parks Wine Shop on Atlanta’s east side. Sarah knows her stuff and can show you the best wine for the occasion. Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD, FAAD runs a premier full-service skincare center at The Beacon development in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood. Check it out at 1039 Grant St SE suite a-11, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100

Marietta Schools invest $7 million into literacy and learning loss recovery. Millions of young students across Georgia have fallen behind academically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sawyer Road Elementary School teacher, Kristin Lincoln, has seen it firsthand. Local teacher empowers though art. Updated: 2 hours ago. Learning to...
MONEY TALK: New year, new job? 5 tips to help you navigate hiring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the new year come new goals and a job market flooded with applicants hungry for financial growth. Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Dr. Nicole Garner Scott joined Atlanta News First to share some of her top success tips for navigating hiring season. 1.) BE...
Atlanta airport limits parking at North Deck as renovation project begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passengers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are discovering that fewer parking spots are available in the North Parking Deck as a new phase of an ongoing renovation project gets underway. The project is aimed at reinforcing and eventually replacing the domestic terminal parking...
Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians

Marietta Schools invest $7 million into literacy and learning loss recovery. Millions of young students across Georgia have fallen behind academically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sawyer Road Elementary School teacher, Kristin Lincoln, has seen it firsthand. Local teacher empowers though art. Updated: 3 hours ago. Learning to...
Hosea Williams legacy expands as his work continues today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the CEO of Hosea Helps about continuing to help those in need in Metro Atlanta. During Black History Month we put a spotlight on Hosea Williams, who created programs to help with affordable housing, unemployment and food insecurities. Hosea’s...
Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
