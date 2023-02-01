ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Tom Brady retires, Chiefs were only team with winning regular-season mark against him

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVlM4_0kYvTwvV00

In announcing his retirement from football on Wednesday, Tom Brady was keenly aware that he had made the same proclamation a year ago.

Brady made the announcement in a video shared on Twitter , and soon after, accolades and statistics were widely shared.

One in particular caught the eye of Chiefs fans. CBS Sports shared a look at Brady’s career regular-season record against all 32 NFL teams. Brady was 2-2 against the Seahawks and 49ers each, but he had a winning record against 29 other teams.

Just one foe, however, had his number: the Chiefs. They had a 6-5 record against the future Hall of Famer.

Here are the 11 times the Chiefs faced Brady in the regular season.

Sept. 9, 2002: Patriots 41, Chiefs 38 (OT)

Nov. 22, 2004: Patriots 27, Chiefs 19

Nov. 27, 2005: Chiefs 26, Patriots 16

Sept. 7, 2008: Patriots 17, Chiefs 10*

Nov. 21, 2011: Patriots 34, Chiefs 3

Sept. 29, 2014: Chiefs 41, Patriots 14

Sept. 7, 2017: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27

Oct. 14, 2018: Patriots 43, Chiefs 40

Dec. 8, 2019: Chiefs 23, Patriots 16

Nov. 29, 2020: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24

Oct. 10, 2022: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

*Brady was injured in first quarter

The Chiefs won the final three regular-season meetings against Brady.

But Brady retires with a 3-0 postseason record against the Chiefs, including a win in Super Bowl LV.

