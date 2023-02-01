Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
iheartoswego.com
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
iheartoswego.com
Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured
Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
iheartoswego.com
Dr. Mary Walker to Appear on 2024 Quarter Coin Featured
Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be honored by the United States Mint by having her likeness engraved on a coin in 2024. Walker was a Civil War-era surgeon, abolitionist and women’s rights activist who is also the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. She was born in 1932 in the Town of Oswego, and is buried in Rural Cemetery.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
iheartoswego.com
8th Annual Out Run Autism Goes IRISH Featured
The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
cnycentral.com
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
iheartoswego.com
Sawyer Fredericks to Perform Feb. 11 at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On February 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York State, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
iheartoswego.com
OCO to Prepare 2023 “Blizzard Bags” Featured
While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members, OCO’s Nutrition Services receives,...
sujuiceonline.com
Podcast: A scout’s take on Syracuse commit Elijah Moore
Both the Syracuse football and basketball teams had recruiting wins in the past week. On the basketball side, the Orange received its first commitment in the 2024 class, when shooting guard Elijah Moore committed to the SU. He picked Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. What exactly is Syracuse getting from Moore? We chatted with Pro Insight basketball analyst Tyler Glazier to get a scouting report on Moore on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast.
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
