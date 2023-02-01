ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

iheartoswego.com

Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured

Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Dr. Mary Walker to Appear on 2024 Quarter Coin Featured

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be honored by the United States Mint by having her likeness engraved on a coin in 2024. Walker was a Civil War-era surgeon, abolitionist and women’s rights activist who is also the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. She was born in 1932 in the Town of Oswego, and is buried in Rural Cemetery.
OSWEGO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert

One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

8th Annual Out Run Autism Goes IRISH Featured

The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Sawyer Fredericks to Perform Feb. 11 at Oswego Music Hall Featured

On February 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York State, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

OCO to Prepare 2023 “Blizzard Bags” Featured

While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members, OCO’s Nutrition Services receives,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Podcast: A scout’s take on Syracuse commit Elijah Moore

Both the Syracuse football and basketball teams had recruiting wins in the past week. On the basketball side, the Orange received its first commitment in the 2024 class, when shooting guard Elijah Moore committed to the SU. He picked Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. What exactly is Syracuse getting from Moore? We chatted with Pro Insight basketball analyst Tyler Glazier to get a scouting report on Moore on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY

