Food demonstrations are a fun and informative type of public presentation. Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks – Be the Star Chef at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 3rd and 17th. Participants will learn to conduct a food demonstration better than the chefs on the Food Network. Linda Brosch, Oswego County 4-H Team Coordinator, will lead the workshop teaching the youth how to organize their workspace, measure dry and wet liquids, how to choose a recipe, and so much more. During the second meeting, participating youth will have the opportunity to Be the Star Chef and conduct their food demonstration. Sparks – Be the Star Chef is not a cooking class. It is a program to learn how to speak in public using a food demonstration as a means.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO