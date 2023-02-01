Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
iheartoswego.com
4-H Sparks – Be the Star Chef Featured
Food demonstrations are a fun and informative type of public presentation. Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks – Be the Star Chef at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 3rd and 17th. Participants will learn to conduct a food demonstration better than the chefs on the Food Network. Linda Brosch, Oswego County 4-H Team Coordinator, will lead the workshop teaching the youth how to organize their workspace, measure dry and wet liquids, how to choose a recipe, and so much more. During the second meeting, participating youth will have the opportunity to Be the Star Chef and conduct their food demonstration. Sparks – Be the Star Chef is not a cooking class. It is a program to learn how to speak in public using a food demonstration as a means.
iheartoswego.com
Sawyer Fredericks to Perform Feb. 11 at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On February 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York State, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
iheartoswego.com
OCO to Prepare 2023 “Blizzard Bags” Featured
While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members, OCO’s Nutrition Services receives,...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
iheartoswego.com
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
iheartoswego.com
Jane Heisler – February 1, 2023 Featured
Jane Heisler, 93 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler. Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St....
iheartoswego.com
Paisley Grace Doane – January 30, 2023 Featured
Paisley Grace Doane, infant daughter of Gregory and Ashley (Curtin) Doane, went into the arms of the Lord Monday January 30, 2023. Paisley is also survived by her brother Parker Doane, sister Claire Doane, her maternal grandparents Susan and David Rose Jr., and Mike and Patti O’Neil, and her paternal grandmother Dorothy Doane.
Comments / 0