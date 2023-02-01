Read full article on original website
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Atlanta Magazine
The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta
A funny thing happened last September when I set out to find the springs in the Gulch: I ran into the city’s watershed protection director. I was standing on Forsyth Street, gazing down on the train tracks below, when Susan Rutherford, from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, rode by on her bike. She was looking for the springs, too.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on tap
911 calls suggest police gave the green light for investigators to brief a team liaison on the scene. Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Updated: 16 hours ago. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
Atlanta Magazine
The Stitch—a long-awaited freeway cap—aims to bring together what the Connector tore apart
The Stitch has been a twinkle in A.J. Robinson’s eye for years. It’s a “stitch” as in a way to sew together the moribund patch of no-man’s-land between the Civic Center MARTA station on West Peachtree Street and Folk Art Park at Piedmont. Robinson, Central Atlanta Progress’s president, floated the idea in 2016: a cap on I-75/I-85 to create a pedestrian-friendly space about two-thirds the size of Centennial Olympic Park. Basically, we’d build a roof over about 4,000 feet of the Downtown Connector and plant trees on it.
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Plan on a colder, cloudier Saturday evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our Saturday has been chilly, but spectacular with plenty of sunshine. Under increasing high clouds, temperatures have peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many Metro Atlanta communities. Clouds increase and temperatures tumble after sunset. While not quite as cold as yesterday...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta airport limits parking at North Deck as renovation project begins
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passengers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are discovering that fewer parking spots are available in the North Parking Deck as a new phase of an ongoing renovation project gets underway. The project is aimed at reinforcing and eventually replacing the domestic terminal parking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
