A whole new ‘comeback kid’ for Osage
CORALVILLE — Osage girls’ wrestling keeps bringing a wrestler to the state tournament who you can never count out. For the second year in a row, the Green Devils boast a wrestler to make an incredible comeback during her state wrestling journey. This year, it is sophomore Annaliese...
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included
In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
South Hamilton announces the two candidates for secondary principal to be interviewed.
JEWELL, IA — The South Hamilton Community School District School Board has named two. finalists in its search for the next secondary principal. The finalists are Andy McQuillen and Brian. Sauser. McQuillen is the current middle school principal at Tipton CSD, where he has developed a. building-wide professional development...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
