Detroit, MI

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend so that crews can remove the Cass Avenue overpass.

The new overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1955.

The work will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

This area is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

When it reopens, there will be three lanes open on eastbound and westbound I-94, with traffic shifted toward the median.

"Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94," according to MDOT officials. "Eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94."

In addition, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood Streets will be closed by 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The ramps are also expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Here's a list of ramps that will stay closed after the closure happening this weekend:

  • Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94
  • Westbound I-94 to southbound M-10
  • John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94
  • Eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Ave

These ramps will stay closed so crews can build the outside supports of the new bridge.

