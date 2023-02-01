Read full article on original website
Tina Routhier
3d ago
So it's okay to have the FAR RIGHT CHRISTIAN THEORIES? How about NO BOOK BANS & you parents check your own kids reading habits? What? Not your responsibility? for shame.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
coloradosprings.com
New fiber art show by Colorado Springs artist inspired by '50s, landscapes, maps
It’s not often you see Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter from the 1956 film “The Ten Commandments” on a piece of embroidery. But anything goes when it comes to the hand-embroidered works of Rob Watt. The Colorado Springs artist, who likes to describe his work as fiber paintings, seeks inspiration from a multitude of sources: the 1950s, landscapes, historical illustrated maps, patterns.
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Get a Glimpse Inside of Colorado’s Glamorous Glen Eyrie Castle
Directly below the towering Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, sits another stunning Centennial State landmark called the Glen Eyrie Castle. The massive Colorado castle dates back to 1871. It originally belonged to the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer. In addition to establishing the city of Colorado Springs, Palmer was also president of The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. The prominent Coloradan lived with his wife and three daughters at Glen Eyrie for 38 years.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
coloradopols.com
The Circle of Strife: Republicans Set Sail in Separate Leaky Boats
[Pols Note: This is Part Two of a three-part series]. In part one of “The Circle of Strife,” we covered the ongoing feud between the El Paso County Republican Party and the State Republican Party. On Tuesday evening, the State GOP voted by a 139-123.8 margin (yes, 123.8) to allow a neutral group of observers to oversee the Feb. 11 election for new officers in El Paso County. The reason for this unprecedented vote is because of concerns that two-term El Paso Chair Vickie Tonkins (who is also seeking re-election) is trying to rig the election in her favor.
Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo YMCA introduces community weekends
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The YMCA of Pueblo announced it is welcoming the public with Community Weekends in 2023. Prospective members of the YMCA will have the opportunity to try the YMCA and learn more about the organization. The YMCA of Pueblo has been serving the Pueblo community for 134 years. The Pueblo YMCA offers two […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year. This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara...
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month
Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.
Report: Affordable housing a crisis in Colorado
(The Center Square) – Finding, purchasing and paying for housing in Colorado continues to be a crisis, according to the nonpartisan nonprofit Common Sense Institute. The organization published in-depth housing studies on Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction on Wednesday. The studies revealed purchasing a home is becoming increasingly difficult, paying an average mortgage takes a larger portion of income, and municipal permitting for new home construction lags behind population growth projections. ...
'Just Like That': Bonnie Raitt announces Colorado concert
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer. Raitt's "Just Like That" national tour, which launched last April, will continue in 2023, with another stop in Colorado. Raitt and her band have announced a performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP asks court to dismiss lawsuit sparked by rift between El Paso County Republicans
The battle for control of the El Paso County Republican Party returned to court Friday, as the state GOP and its chair filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this week by the local party and its chair over who gets to run next week's leadership elections. The...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
coloradosprings.com
Rapper Ice Cube coming to Colorado Springs
Rap legend Ice Cube will bring his tour to The Broadmoor World Arena this spring. Hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and rapper Westside Boogie will open the April 18 show. Tickets are $49.95-$129.95 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com. The...
Comments / 6