Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Pascack Valley (3-4) vs. Lakeland (6-5) at PCTI, 6:15pm. Lacey (1-6) vs. Central Regional (7-2) at OCY, 2:15pm. BOYS STATEWIDE SCHEDULE. Wednesday, Feb. 8. BIG NORTH. Pascack Valley (3-3) vs. Lakeland (1-11) at PCTI, 6:15pm. The N.J....
New Milford over Weehawken - Girls basketball recap

Amaya Carruthers went eight of 11 from the line in her 14 points as New Milford won on the road, 41-34, over Weehawken. New Milford (11-9) led 19-16 at the half and finished with a 12-6 run to seal the win in the final frame. Kaia Pomeranc went four for...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
No. 8 University over Columbia - Girls basketball recap

University, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got a balanced performance with three players notching double-doubles during its 62-56 win over Columbia in Newark. University (18-5) won its fifth in a row and did it without starting point guard Paradise Fisher. Michaela Guest totaled 14 points and 19 rebounds...
NEWARK, NJ
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Montclair Kimberley over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

Aeryn Curren led the way for Montclair Kimberley with 21 points in its 54-34 win over Newark Tech in Montclair. Monica Labib added 11 points in the victory. Montclair Kimberley led 28-7 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton

North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
TRENTON, NJ
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap

Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Villa Walsh over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Sheridan Caughey totaled 16 points during Villa Walsh’s 48-47 hard-fought victory over St. Elizabeth in Wilmington. Chiara Fajardo added 13 points during this back-and-forth affair. Villa Walsh (9-8) took a three-point lead before St. Elizabeth (8-12) went ahead before halftime. Kate Condon finished with nine points and eight rebounds....
WILMINGTON, NC
Pascack Hills over River Dell - Boys basketball recap

Nick Lukmann paced Pascack Hills with 18 points in its 68-61 win over River Dell in River Dell. Tyler Sanders was right behind with 17 points with David Weidmuller in the mix as well with 16 points. Pascack Hills outscored River Dell 39-26 in the middle two quarters after trailing 11-7.
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ
