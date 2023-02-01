Read full article on original website
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Pascack Valley (3-4) vs. Lakeland (6-5) at PCTI, 6:15pm. Lacey (1-6) vs. Central Regional (7-2) at OCY, 2:15pm. BOYS STATEWIDE SCHEDULE. Wednesday, Feb. 8. BIG NORTH. Pascack Valley (3-3) vs. Lakeland (1-11) at PCTI, 6:15pm. The N.J....
New Milford over Weehawken - Girls basketball recap
Amaya Carruthers went eight of 11 from the line in her 14 points as New Milford won on the road, 41-34, over Weehawken. New Milford (11-9) led 19-16 at the half and finished with a 12-6 run to seal the win in the final frame. Kaia Pomeranc went four for...
No. 8 University over Columbia - Girls basketball recap
University, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got a balanced performance with three players notching double-doubles during its 62-56 win over Columbia in Newark. University (18-5) won its fifth in a row and did it without starting point guard Paradise Fisher. Michaela Guest totaled 14 points and 19 rebounds...
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Hudson Catholic over St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys basketball recap
Chazz Dubois led all scorers with 19 points as Hudson Catholic defeated St. Mary (Ruth.), 56-51, in Rutherford. Omari Moore had 14 points and Alex Massung added 13 for Hudson Catholic (12-9), which used a 15-10 fourth quarter to hold on for the win. Damir Stone had 10 points, nine...
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Montclair Kimberley over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap
Aeryn Curren led the way for Montclair Kimberley with 21 points in its 54-34 win over Newark Tech in Montclair. Monica Labib added 11 points in the victory. Montclair Kimberley led 28-7 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Girls basketball recap: Mikulski directs Wildwood Catholic over Delran
Kaci Mikulski finished with 19 points to pace the Wildwood Catholic High girls’ basketball team to a 48-38 victory over Delran Tuesday in Delran. Destiny Wallace and Carly Murphy each reached double figures with 10 points as the Crusaders (19-4) won their fourth in a row. Riley Ahrens led...
Wrestling: Here are N.J.’s 22 remaining unbeaten grapplers as postseason begins
There’s only one word to describe it – carnage. That’s right, just 22 names are undefeated with the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team wrestling tournaments now underway.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com is streaming postseason wrestling, including all 7 state finals
Postseason wrestling is back and NJ.com has you covered with free live streaming services. On Wednesday, watch No. 16 Warren Hills host No. 20 Cranford in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 championship. Thursday, No. 3 Bergen Catholic visits No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) in the Non-Public A semifinals.
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Who are N.J.’s top girls hockey underclassmen? Our picks, your votes!
The juniors and seniors held on to the spotlight for a week and now it’s time to look at the sophomores and freshmen. Several younger players have been outstanding this season and we highlight them in this list below.
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap
Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Villa Walsh over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Sheridan Caughey totaled 16 points during Villa Walsh’s 48-47 hard-fought victory over St. Elizabeth in Wilmington. Chiara Fajardo added 13 points during this back-and-forth affair. Villa Walsh (9-8) took a three-point lead before St. Elizabeth (8-12) went ahead before halftime. Kate Condon finished with nine points and eight rebounds....
Boys Basketball: Zoellner and Jones lead as Kittatinny sneaks past Sussex Tech
Kittatinny leaned on the scoring efforts of Mike Zoellner and Caedon Jones as it sneaked past Sussex Tech for a 54-48 win, in Newton. Zoellner finished with 17 points and Jones added 11 in the win for Kittatinny (8-9). After going up by seven points at the end of the...
Pascack Hills over River Dell - Boys basketball recap
Nick Lukmann paced Pascack Hills with 18 points in its 68-61 win over River Dell in River Dell. Tyler Sanders was right behind with 17 points with David Weidmuller in the mix as well with 16 points. Pascack Hills outscored River Dell 39-26 in the middle two quarters after trailing 11-7.
