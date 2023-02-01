ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

loudounnow.com

Discover Loudoun's Black History Through Its Artists & Entrepreneurs

Walk west down Leesburg’s Market Steet from the bustling King Street intersection and an incredible sight comes into view on the wall of the Loudoun Museum: a giant, brightly colored mural depicting Bazil Newman, a Black 19th century Loudoun landowner and ferry business operator, taking a young Black boy across the Potomac River to Maryland on a moonlit night, Newman’s brother looking on. Revered Loudoun abolitionist Leonard Grimes observes from the riverbank.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall

Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
ffxnow.com

Ice sculptures coming to Reston Town Center in inaugural event

Intricate ice sculptures are coming to Reston Town Center’s outdoor skating rink at the inaugural Ice-travaganza event tomorrow (Saturday). The event, which is free and open to all, will also include a live carving demonstration, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth and a DJ, according to event organizers.
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg

Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
LEESBURG, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye

“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!

Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!. Convenient, main-level rambler-style living awaits you in a serene setting with updates aplenty. This residence at 159 Chapel Green Road includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, one-acre lot in Stafford County. A paved driveway leads to the homesite, where the front yard is a vast, grassy lawn with panoramic rural vistas.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas to purchase Olde Towne Inn for $5.75 million

The Manassas Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it will purchase the Olde Towne Inn at the center of downtown Manassas for $5.75 million and is in the process of transferring the property to the city government for future redevelopment. The property – an inexpensive hotel that once had a restaurant...
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo

Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

