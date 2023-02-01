Read full article on original website
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in AmericaTravel MavenHarpers Ferry, WV
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
loudounnow.com
Discover Loudoun's Black History Through Its Artists & Entrepreneurs
Walk west down Leesburg’s Market Steet from the bustling King Street intersection and an incredible sight comes into view on the wall of the Loudoun Museum: a giant, brightly colored mural depicting Bazil Newman, a Black 19th century Loudoun landowner and ferry business operator, taking a young Black boy across the Potomac River to Maryland on a moonlit night, Newman’s brother looking on. Revered Loudoun abolitionist Leonard Grimes observes from the riverbank.
Inside Nova
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun
The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.
ffxnow.com
Ice sculptures coming to Reston Town Center in inaugural event
Intricate ice sculptures are coming to Reston Town Center’s outdoor skating rink at the inaugural Ice-travaganza event tomorrow (Saturday). The event, which is free and open to all, will also include a live carving demonstration, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth and a DJ, according to event organizers.
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
theburn.com
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 145 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $152,500 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 262 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
Falls Church News-Press
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County gets funds to preserve historically significant map marking Alexandria boundaries
A newly awarded grant will help the Fairfax County Circuit Court preserve some historical records dating back to the 18th century, including one map that laid out the battlefield in a small legal war between the county and Alexandria City. The 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall Alexandria Annexation Map was impossible to fully...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!
Home of the Week: Convenient Living Awaits with Updates, Pool, and More!. Convenient, main-level rambler-style living awaits you in a serene setting with updates aplenty. This residence at 159 Chapel Green Road includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, one-acre lot in Stafford County. A paved driveway leads to the homesite, where the front yard is a vast, grassy lawn with panoramic rural vistas.
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
Inside Nova
Manassas to purchase Olde Towne Inn for $5.75 million
The Manassas Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it will purchase the Olde Towne Inn at the center of downtown Manassas for $5.75 million and is in the process of transferring the property to the city government for future redevelopment. The property – an inexpensive hotel that once had a restaurant...
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
