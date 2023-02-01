Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Huge wave capsizes boat off Oregon as USCG rescues swimmer
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf. Video from a...
WOWK
Man rescued by Coast Guard wanted in ‘Goonies’ fish incident
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who was saved by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer at the mouth of the Columbia River as a massive wave rolled the yacht he was piloting Friday was wanted for a bizarre incident in which police said he left a dead fish at the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the classic 1985 film, “The Goonies.”
Reader photo of the Week
King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village
LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
kptv.com
2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
kpic
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police
A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
gograysharbor.com
Missing 14 Year Old May Have Been Found
Looks like some good news about a reported missing teen girl. Aberdeen police report 14-year-old Isabelle has been missing since last Friday. Through public comments found on social media, an apparent family member of the girl says she has been found and is safe. At last check, Police had not confirmed whether or not the girl had been found.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Arrested After Standoff on Pare Road
A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home. Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.
