ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaview, WA

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Man rescued by Coast Guard wanted in ‘Goonies’ fish incident

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who was saved by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer at the mouth of the Columbia River as a massive wave rolled the yacht he was piloting Friday was wanted for a bizarre incident in which police said he left a dead fish at the Astoria, Oregon, home featured in the classic 1985 film, “The Goonies.”
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Reader photo of the Week

King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
CANNON BEACH, OR
KGW

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
gograysharbor.com

Missing 14 Year Old May Have Been Found

Looks like some good news about a reported missing teen girl. Aberdeen police report 14-year-old Isabelle has been missing since last Friday. Through public comments found on social media, an apparent family member of the girl says she has been found and is safe. At last check, Police had not confirmed whether or not the girl had been found.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Man Arrested After Standoff on Pare Road

A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home. Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy