Boys swimming: Favorites, contenders and predictions for each sectional championship
The NJSIAA state tournament is here. Have a look below at the favorites, contenders and predictions in all 14 sections below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Boys ice hockey - Lacey-Barnegat makes long ride worth it, defeats West Orange
Making the long ride up from Ocean County, Lacey-Barnegat came up north and defeated West Orange, 2-0, at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. Cole Sturman and E.J. Simonson each scored for 8-9 Lacey-Barnegat, which recorded a goal apiece in the first and second periods. Lucas Holland recorded the shutout in net for the winners, turning away 35 West Orange shots on the evening.
Devils Stanley Cup champ Petr Sykora relishing unique time as HS hockey dad
Despite last suiting up in the NHL nearly 11 years ago, Petr Sykora has never left the hockey rink. After helping the Devils reach the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, his second stint with the team, he played one more professional season with Bern SC in the Swiss National League before retiring in 2014.
Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’
Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 4
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturdat, Feb. 4 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Haddonfield turns up the heat, upends No. 20 Moorestown in Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Defense has been its calling card all season. Allowing just 36 points per game, it’s the defensive intensity that has fueled the offense and allowed Haddonfield to enjoy significant success this winter.
Boys basketball recap: Borovicanin, Ridge end South River’s nine-game winning streak
Nikola Borovicanin had 22 points and seven rebounds in leading the Ridge High boys’ basketball team to a 66-53 over South River Saturday in Basking Ridge. Luke Kreitz (16) and Bradley Feringa (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Red Devils (15-4) who won their third in a row.
