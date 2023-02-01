ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police searching for 2 men who sucker-punched 78-year-old, took wallet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket. The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Man in His 70s Knocked Out, Robbed While Unconscious

Philadelphia police hope surveillance video of a violent attack on a man in his 70s on a Center City Street helps track down the suspects. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two men who, they allege, worked together in a robbery and assault of a 78-year-old man along North Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy