Police searching for 2 men who sucker-punched 78-year-old, took wallet
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket. The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.
Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot multiple times, killed inside West Philadelphia store
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash
Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
NJ man charged after dog found starved to death, 2nd found malnourished in home, officials say
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has charged a New Jersey man on animal cruelty charges, officials say. According to authorities, On Wednesday, 50-year-old John Roblin of Mullica Hill was arrested and charged. Officials say a tip led law enforcement to Roblin's home, alleging he was not...
Cumberland man convicted of killing ex’s boyfriend
A Cumberland County man was found guilty of fatally shooting the boyfriend of his child’s mother in 2019. Frank J. Baker, now 29, was convicted on several charges Wednesday, including murder, hindering and tampering with evidence. Jair Rennie, 25, was fatally shot four times in the backyard of his...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Caught on Cam: Man in His 70s Knocked Out, Robbed While Unconscious
Philadelphia police hope surveillance video of a violent attack on a man in his 70s on a Center City Street helps track down the suspects. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two men who, they allege, worked together in a robbery and assault of a 78-year-old man along North Broad Street.
