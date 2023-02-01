ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Super Bowl-bound Eagles are built around QB Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist. The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rivals Crosby and Ovechkin relish being All-Star teammates

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have played dozens of regular-season and playoff games against each other since breaking into the NHL together in 2005. The longtime rivals and respective captains of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have also shared the ice at All-Star Games before. But with each superstar in his mid-30s, they know this trip could be their last together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Suspended Padres star Tatis plans on 'redeeming myself'

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The laugh and smile are starting to return. So, too, is the fan adulation for Fernando Tatis Jr., at least in San Diego. Still serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the superstar was warmly received at FanFest on Saturday, when thousands of fans jammed Petco Park for a preview of the most eagerly anticipated season in Padres history.
SAN DIEGO, CA

