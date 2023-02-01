Read full article on original website
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Sanitary sewer installation prompts road closure in Symmes Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this upcoming week. Contractors will close Union Cemetery Road from 9310 to 9360 to install a sanitary sewer beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The closure will last through Friday, March 3. A detour will be...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crash cleared on northbound I-75 at Towne Street. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate in Bond Hill, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on northbound Interstate...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71 near Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic on northbound I-71 near Montgomery Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Evanston, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
‘Thousands of nails’ spilled onto roadway after multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody
One person was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
67-year-old man killed in early morning Corryville hit-and-run
A 67-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run on East Martin Luther King Drive near Short Vine early Friday morning.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
