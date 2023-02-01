ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Taxes 2023: Do You Qualify for a Home Office Deduction?

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQoiJ_0kYvR4Zc00

With the prevalence of remote work, working from home is a way of life for many Americans . As such, whether you can qualify for a home office deduction when you do your taxes remains a popular question.

See: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Find: Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro

First off, the home office deduction is available to self-employed taxpayers, independent contractors and those working in the gig economy, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Then, to qualify you must use part of your home “exclusively and regularly as a principal place of business for a trade or business.”

TurboTax says that this is the biggest barrier to qualify.

“The law is clear and the IRS is serious about the exclusive-use requirement. Say you set aside a room in your home for a full-time business and you work in it 10 hours a day, seven days a week. If you let your children use the office to do their homework, you violate the exclusive-use requirement and forfeit the chance for home office deductions,” according to TurboTax.

There are two ways to claim the deduction. The first is the so-called simplified way, which enables you to deduct $5 per square foot of your home office, with a 300 square foot cap — for a $1,500 maximum deduction.

Or, you can use the regular version of the deduction, which is more complicated as “it uses the percentage of your home used for business, including actual expenses, such as part of your mortgage interest, insurance, utilities, repairs and depreciation,” according to CNBC.

“The simplified method is my favorite way because most people don’t have the records or enough deductions to make the regular method work,” Rob Burnette, CEO of the Outlook Financial Center, told CNBC.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?
Teens & Taxes: Does Your Teen Need To File Taxes for Their Part-time Job?

Whatever option you choose, if you’re eligible, be aware, as Turbotax indicated, that “since home office tax deductions are so easily abused, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tends to scrutinize them more closely than other parts of your tax return.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Taxes 2023: Do You Qualify for a Home Office Deduction?

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Do I Have to File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Nearly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Filing a tax return might be on their minds as tax season commences and the April 18 filing deadline starts to inch closer. But whether it's necessary for Social Security recipients to actually file a tax return depends on a few factors.
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
AOL Corp

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy