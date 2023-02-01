Read full article on original website
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Quick Look: Reggae Wings & Tings. Is it a Hidden Gem?
We recently posted our story on essential hidden gems of Dallas to the Observer Facebook page, and one of the commenters recommended Reggae Wings & Tings in Mesquite. Intrigued, and because we are nothing if not accommodating, we ventured out to see what was up with this little spot that specializes in Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken, wings, curry goat, salt fish, steamed cabbage and, to quote its website, “lord more.”
Dallas bar famed for pop-culture pop-ups swings in Austin Powers theme
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper loves a culture-themed pop-up and now has a smashing one for 2023: Called the Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club, it's a British invasion-style concept centered on Austin Powers, the '60s character created by comedian Mike Myers.According to a release, the pop-up will debut on February 9.The Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club is the famed nightclub in the Austin Powers series of films. The pop-up will feature specialty food and drink menus, interactive experiences, local art, photo opportunities, and nightly entertainment.Anticipate Austin Powers, and the retinue of characters such Dr. Evil and Fat Bastard, from the late...
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
Frisco residents remain conflicted about proposed Universal Studios theme park
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the biggest entertainment attractions coming to North Texas is facing some resistance from homeowners in Frisco.A proposed Universal Studios theme park plans to join a neighborhood that's not sure it's ready for all that comes with being next to a global tourist attraction. On Saturday, residents will sit down with the project's developers at the Collin College campus in Frisco.The meeting is being billed as a casual meet and greet. Some Frisco homeowners have already made formal demands and threatened legal action to stop the proposed Universal Studios theme park unless they get assurances it won't disrupt their...
New ways to work out — including in a movie theater — abound in Dallas-Fort Worth this February
Raise your hand if you're still going strong with that resolution to work out more or improve your health. Now raise your hand if you believe every day is a new start, and February is as good a month as any to start a new good-for-you habit.There are lots of new fitness and wellness studios proving the February theory, with openings galore.Read on to get caught up on where you should be visiting next, then make note of the fun classes, races, and events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this month.EōS Fitness, which recently became headquartered in Dallas, is opening its...
papercitymag.com
Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth
King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
Dallas Observer
Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie
Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Welcome to February, when the ice always seems to come to town. This week's storm has already wreaked havoc with early week events, and it's possible weekend events will be affected as well. For now, the ones listed are still scheduled to take place, but check with the event organizer or venue before heading out to be sure.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, February 2WaterTower Theatre presents The Play That Goes WrongWaterTower Theatre in Addison presents...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
'Yellowstone' stars to greet fans at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Yellowstone fans, get your comfy shoes ready - there'll be a long line for this one. Cole Hauser a.k.a. "Rip Wheeler" on Yellowstone, and Taylor Sheridan, the show's co-creator, executive producer, and director of the series, will meet fans and sign autographs at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 pm only on Friday, February 3. Location is the 6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall.According to a February 2 announcement from FWSSR, "fans will have the opportunity to snag an autograph as...
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
