Bloomfield Hills, MI

TriMas in Bloomfield Hills Expands Packaging Business via Acquisition

By Jake Bekemeyer
 3 days ago
TriMas in Bloomfield Hills has acquired Aarts Packaging, which serves beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as for customers in the food and life sciences end markets. // Courtesy of Aarts Packaging

TriMas in Bloomfield Hills, a manufacturer of a diverse set of products for the consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets, today announced the acquisition of Aarts Packaging B.V., a luxury packaging solutions provider for beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as for customers in the food and life sciences end markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Aarts Packaging to the TriMas Packaging family of businesses,” says Thomas Amato, president and CEO of TriMas. “This acquisition will broaden TriMas Packaging’s presence in beauty applications, adding a variety of cosmetic dispenser closures and beauty packaging design solutions.”

Effective immediately, Aarts Packaging will become part of TriMas Packaging’s group of businesses, which consist of Rieke, Affaba & Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Intertech, and Omega Plastics.

“Aarts Packaging also provides products for food packaging and medical applications, expanding our existing presence in those core end markets,” says Amato. “We expect Aarts Packaging’s customers to benefit from TriMas Packaging’s broad product offering, expanded design resources, global manufacturing footprint and continued investment in Aarts Packaging’s production capabilities.”

Located in Waalwijk, Netherlands, Aarts Packaging provides packaging solutions for the beauty, food, medical, and pharmaceutical end markets. The company’s manufacturing facility includes highly automated injection molding machines with robotic production and in-house finishing capabilities including decorative metallization.

Aarts Packaging’s processes and know-how allow the company to develop unique, customized products, such as high-end beauty and fragrance caps and closures, pharmaceutical jars and dosing containers, and food-related jars, scoops, and capsules.

Aarts Packaging previously operated as a private company, led by managing director and shareowner Rob Geurtz, who will continue in his current role under TriMas ownership. Aarts Packaging generated approximately $25 million (€23 million) in revenue in fiscal year 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome the management team and employees of Aarts Packaging to TriMas,” says Fabio Salik, president of TriMas Packaging. “We look forward to working together to serve our existing and new customers with our expanded product offering and expertise, while leveraging the innovative focus of Aarts Packaging’s technical, design, and production teams to accelerate opportunities for global growth for TriMas Packaging.”

