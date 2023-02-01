Singapore Airlines to offer free inflight Wifi to Business Class Passengers, as well as new plans for other passengers

Read full article on original website
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Passengers were told overnight not to turn up for their flights after an airline collapsed for the 2nd time
Flybe warned passengers that their flights had been canceled as the airline had gone into administration and ceased trading.
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
How 110 Bags Are Stacked in the Belly of a Plane Shocks Internet
Several users on TikTok were surprised by the latest viral video, with some fearing the claustrophobia the poster might feel.
These United, Delta, American Fees Could Be Eliminated Soon
Senate Democrats introduced a couple of bills that could drastically change how much it costs to take a flight in the U.S.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal
The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
UK Passport price increase goes into effect
If you missed out on the warning last month, it’s a bit late now, as the price of a UK Passport has now increased. The new fees for the standard application process are:. Adult (16 and over) standard 34-page passport £82.50 £93. Adult (16 and over) 50-page...
Convert Choice Hotels Points to Cash with Bakkt App (32K Points = $100)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Earlier this week, it became possible to convert Radisson Hotels Americas Points into Choice Hotels Points on a 2:1 exchange rate (2,000 Radisson Hotels Americas Points = 1,000 Choice Hotels Points). Last year, Choice Hotels partnered with the Bakkt app to allow you to convert points to cash. If you now have Choice Hotels Points, you may want to consider converting some Choice Hotels Points to cash with the Bakkt app.
Earn Airline Miles When Eating Out: Airline Dining Programs Master List
If there’s an easier way to earn airline miles without flying on an airplane than signing up for a dining program, I’m unaware. For those who don’t know about these programs, I’ll provide some information about them, links to their respective websites, what you’ll get to sign up and how much you’ll earn down the line.
The Type of Customers AMEX Loves Most of All
American Express is a large player in the points and miles universe. It offers a line of charge and credit cards that earn its proprietary Membership Rewards, along with having co-brand partnerships with Hilton, Marriott and Delta. Dealing with the bank can be a bit of a love-hate relationship. AMEX...
Hong Kong Plans Tourist Blitz With 500,000 Free Airline Tickets
Hong Kong wants visitors to return and is planning a giveaway of 500,000 free airline tickets this spring in an effort to jumpstart tourism. Hong Kong Will Distribute 500,000 Free Airline Tickets. In 2019, 56 million people visited Hong Kong. In 2021, that number was only 91,000. In 2022, that...
