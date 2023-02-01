Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations

Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.

That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.

A spokesperson told Axios that the latest round of closures will include all of the company's Harmon beauty shops, as well as five Buy Buy Baby locations.

The following locations in Pennsylvania are set to close in 2023:

Bethel Park, 1700 Oxford Drive

North Wales, 1261 Knapp Road

Pittsburgh, 160 Quinn Drive

Monroeville, 3739 William Penn Highway

Sources tell Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy imminently.