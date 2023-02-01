This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.

2 DAYS AGO