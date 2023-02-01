ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop

Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'

Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”

A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
DELAWARE STATE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully

A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
webisjericho.com

Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble

This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
Outsider.com

Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMAmania.com

No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
INGLEWOOD, CA

