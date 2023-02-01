Read full article on original website
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'
Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”
Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68. UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA). Lewis, 37, is looking to...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
The Emperor's Last: MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko retiring
Fedor Emelianenko says his 23-year mixed martial arts career is ending this weekend when he fights Ryan Bader for the Bellator heavyweight title
Bellator 290 predictions: Is anyone picking Fedor to retire with upset of Ryan Bader?
Bellator returns this week for its first event of the year, and a pair of titles and monumental sendoff top the lineup. Bellator 290 takes place Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie. (Click here to open a PDF...
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
“Negotiation of the contract was very disrespectful” Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley expresses outrage on failed KSI fight
Former Welterweight champion Tyron ‘T-Wood’ Woodley has recently come forward with information relating to a failed Tyron Woodley vs KSI fight contract. The 170lber is no longer in his prime and many suspect him to be fighting for money. Unfortunately, he was treated poorly probably owing to his bad record in the past.
