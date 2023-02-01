ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats - Shubman Gill completes the set

By Sampath Bandarupalli
 3 days ago

126* Shubman Gill 's score against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is now the highest score for India in T20Is. The previous highest was Virat Kohli's 122* against Afghanistan during last year's Asia Cup in Dubai.

1 Gill now has the highest score by any batter against New Zealand in T20Is, surpassing Richard Levi's unbeaten 117 for South Africa back in 2012 at Seddon Park.

23y 146d Gill's age coming into the third T20I. He is now the youngest player to score a century for India in T20Is. The previous youngest was Suresh Raina, who was 23 years and 156 days old when he became the first Indian to score a T20I century in the 2010 T20 World Cup against South Africa.

1 Players younger than Gill to have scored a century in all three international formats. Ahmed Shehzad is the youngest - he was 22 years and 127 days old when completing his set with a T20I century against Bangladesh in 2014.

236.58 Gill's strike rate against pace during the third T20I. He scored 97 runs off 41 balls he faced against pace, smashing nine fours and seven sixes. His strike rate against spin was only 131.81 off the 22 balls he faced.

327.78 Gill's strike rate in the last 18 balls he faced. He scored 59 runs in those 18 balls, hitting six sixes. Gill scored 34 runs in the powerplay overs, the most he has ever scored in the first six overs in a T20 game .

234 for 4 India's total in Ahmedabad is the third highest by any team against New Zealand in T20Is. Australia made 245 for 5 in 2018 at Eden Park, while England posted 241 for 3 in Napier in 2019. India's previous highest total against New Zealand was 208 for 6 in 2019.

ESPN

ESPN

