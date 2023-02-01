ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funny Comparison of Cafes in the U.S. vs. in the U.K. Is Like Night and Day

By Tamika M. Murray
We always hear about things being better in other countries. This seems to be true when it comes to food. But what about the customer service?

TikTok content creator @anndreacelleste shared footage of herself comparing cafes in the U.S., and the U.K. Things are a little different across the pond.

When you think of the U.K., you probably think of the monarchy, architecture, and culture. The U.K. is known for being sophisticated with deep-rooted history. But we also know their food is delicious. It doesn’t matter which country you visit. The yummy food is bound to be there. However, what about the customer service? America tends to get mixed reviews on how we treat our customers. But what about the U.K.? This video gives the impression that cafes in the U.K. aren’t interested in idol small talk like we are in the states.

We’re not sure if this is an honest representation of U.K. cafes. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to it. User @noahnl wrote, “I’d be freaked out by the American café.” @Desi wrote, “A Starbucks barista here. If we aren’t overly friendly like that, we get in trouble. I hate it. People will get mad at us for being too nice, but we must be.” @Emmy P admitted, “It’s either extremely friendly or weirdly passive-aggressive.” @Nixie said, “After a year in the U.S., I almost cried happy tears when I landed in London. I went to Starbucks and finally got treated coldly.”

Well, it seems people from the U.K. aren’t into people with a sunny disposition. It’s okay. We like our friendly baristas and café workers. To each his own. If you enjoyed this humorous video, visit @anndreacelleste’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

