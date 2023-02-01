Daughter Makes Plea to TikTok to Help Support Her Parents' Vietnamese Restaurant

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We know that social media is both a blessing and a burden. It has the potential to help or hurt someone. But thankfully, today’s post is all about asking ad receiving help.

TikTok content creator @jennif3rle shared footage of her parent’s Vietnamese restaurant. She’s hoping the exposure will result in increased foot traffic. Hopefully, TikTok users will help get them some customers.

We’ve seen plenty of people take to TikTok for a variety of reasons. But this video is one of our favorites. The video was filmed to help increase the exposure of her parents' Vietnamese restaurant. @jennif3rle filmed it because it hurts her to see her parents waiting around for people to show up. We commend her for getting the word out about their restaurant Lee’s Noodle House, in Santa Rosa, California.

We really like the look of Lee’s Noodle House. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @Bibimboo0 wrote, “Seeing this right before my trip to Santa Rosa tomorrow it’s a sign! I’m definitely coming by!” @Anna exclaimed, “Commenting to boost algorithm. With love, from OC!” @RayDtheJD replied, “ALGORITHM MAKE THIS MAN AS BUSY AS POSSIBLE!” @kathy - food & fitness remarked, “Y’ALL BETTER VISIT THIS RESTAURANT.” @Cindy Camponovo exclaimed, “You’ve reached Boston! Commenting to boost!” @vivacious wrote, “You reached Toronto! Hoping this boosts!” @tofubuns said, “I’ll visit if I’m ever in the area! Viet food is everything to me.”

Well, the TikTokers are giving so much support. We know this business will be booming in no time. To stay updated on content, visit @jennif3rle’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

