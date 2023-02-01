Brooke Burke Sparks Vacation Envy With Zen Glamping Shots

Brooke Burke shared a glimpse at her heavenly camping setup to social media this week.

Brooke Burke is spending some time with nature , in style of course.

The 51-year-old TV personality showed off some footage from her latest camping—or should we say glamping — trip on Instagram as she relaxed in her luxe tepee setup.

"I woke up like this ✨" she captioned the first fresh-faced snap, which showed her stepping out of her tepee to a sunny, scenic background.

The next slide featured a video clip of Burke inside of the heavenly tepee, as she laid back with her feet up to enjoy the landscape and get some zen time. The post also included a video tour of the entire space, which featured a cozy-looking bed and matching puffer chairs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Omg what a dream! 🤍🤍🤍" one fan commented under the post.

"Not a bad way to start the morning " another added.

One user asked about the location of Burke's serene destination, though she stayed mum about her exact whereabouts, simply writing, "home sweet home," in response to the question.

It's not the first time we've seen her stunning camping pad, as she previously introduced her feather-covered tepee in an Instagram post last month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Teepee Time 2023....come away with me," she wrote alongside a dreamy video of the tepee, appropriately set to the tune of Norah Jones ' "Come Away With Me."

"Such a cozy teepee ❤️" one follower gushed, while someone else called it, "the most incredible TeePee I have ever seen."