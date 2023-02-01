Ryan Day still upset about Marvin Harrison Jr hit, targeting non-call in loss to Georgia

Ryan Day knew it was going to be a sensitive subject, as he turned to ask if he could in fact answer a question regarding the controversial hit Marvin Harrison Jr. took in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl.

With Ohio State leading 35-24 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl, quarterback C.J. Stroud heaved a ball down towards Harrison, who was open in the end zone. But instead of bringing in the pass, Harrison was leveled by Georgia defender Javon Bullard. A flag for targeting was thrown and Harrison received medical attention after the hit.

But the officials elected to pick up the flag after a review of targeting, forcing Ohio State to kick a field goal and go up 38-24. The play was Harrison’s last of the game, as he was knocked unconscious on the hit, according to Day.

Georgia proceeded to rally, outscoring Ohio State 18-3 in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs won 42-41. Georgia then went on to win the national championship, throttling TCU 65-7.

But over a month after the hit, Day still was not happy with the way things transpired following the hit. He said as much to reporters at Ohio State’s press conference on Wednesday.

