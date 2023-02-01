ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Ryan Day still upset about Marvin Harrison Jr hit, targeting non-call in loss to Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvih1_0kYvPmCd00

Ryan Day knew it was going to be a sensitive subject, as he turned to ask if he could in fact answer a question regarding the controversial hit Marvin Harrison Jr. took in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl.

With Ohio State leading 35-24 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl, quarterback C.J. Stroud heaved a ball down towards Harrison, who was open in the end zone. But instead of bringing in the pass, Harrison was leveled by Georgia defender Javon Bullard. A flag for targeting was thrown and Harrison received medical attention after the hit.

But the officials elected to pick up the flag after a review of targeting, forcing Ohio State to kick a field goal and go up 38-24. The play was Harrison’s last of the game, as he was knocked unconscious on the hit, according to Day.

Georgia proceeded to rally, outscoring Ohio State 18-3 in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs won 42-41. Georgia then went on to win the national championship, throttling TCU 65-7.

But over a month after the hit, Day still was not happy with the way things transpired following the hit. He said as much to reporters at Ohio State’s press conference on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA

