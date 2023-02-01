Read full article on original website
missourinetwork.tv
Missouri Beginning February, 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for personal consumer cultivation of Cannabis.
Consumer Personal Cultivation. Individuals at least twenty-one years of age may obtain a consumer personal cultivation card from the department to cultivate up to six (6) flowering marijuana plants, six (6) nonflowering plants under 14 inches tall or more, and six (6) non flowering plants under 14 inches tall in a single enclosed locked facility. All consumer personal cultivation must take place at a private residence.
laduenews.com
What to know about cannabis in Missouri in 2023
On December 8, 2022, cannabis became a legal substance in Missouri, giving dispensaries the green light to expand their medical-use operations to include recreational services. The first converted licenses issued by the State Department of Health and Senior Services are expected in early February, after which people 21 and older will be legally authorized to purchase up to 3 ounces of cannabis in a single transaction for recreational or personal use. The drug remains illegal at the federal level, and possession is prohibited on public or private school property, including University of Missouri system campuses.
kq2.com
State launches website to help prevent suicide among veterans
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor's Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, veterans and families has launched a new website in an attempt to help reduce suicides. According to a news release, the site provides general information on the team's projects and...
ktvo.com
Number of Heartland residents in need of assistance continues to rise
MACON, Mo. — The cost of living in the United States is skyrocketing thanks to rising inflation and stagnant wages. This is causing more people to have to search for help from organizations like the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC). One of the organization's biggest services is helping...
Missourinet
Missouri might adopt a plan to clean up roadkill
Dead deer along the side of the road is grabbing the attention of some Missouri lawmakers. Bipartisan bills have been filed that are designed to get rid of large roadkill along Missouri’s roads and highways. State Rep. Paula Brown is proposing to require MoDOT to remove dead deer and...
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
kq2.com
Ohio homeschool under investigation for white supremacist curriculum
The Ohio Department of Education is investigating an online homeschooling network after reports that parents shared messages of White supremacy as educational resources, according to a state education official with knowledge of the review. CNN's Omar Jimenez has the report.
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Missouri Highway Patrol Report New Scam With Familiar Tactic
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to Facebook earlier this week to warn the public of a new scam using a familiar tactic that's making the rounds. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have been receiving calls from the public about scammers posing as a member of the highway patrol, calling individuals, and claiming the individuals have a warrant out for their arrest. To make the scam seem more "real" the scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number.
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Over 5,000 marijuana expungements have been granted in Missouri
The impact of Amendment 3 continues as the Missouri Courts have granted over 5,000 expungements.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
Missouri dispensaries with approved comprehensive licenses can start selling to recreational marijuana users as early as Feb. 3, 2023.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
