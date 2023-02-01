ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
The Associated Press

KRISPY KREME® New Valentine’s Heart-Shaped Doughnuts are ‘Choc-Full-of-Love' … and HERSHEY’S!

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Valentine’s Day is all about sharing love – and chocolate! Krispy Kreme’s all-new heart-shaped doughnuts are full of real HERSHEY’S chocolate, the perfect, sweetest treat to share and show everyone in your life how “Choc-Full” of love you are for them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005076/en/ Beginning Jan. 30, share a limited-edition dozen box of Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine’s doughnuts made with real Hershey’s chocolate (Photo: Business Wire)
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman hailed a genius for how she opens McDonald's sauce packets

A woman has been hailed 'elite' and a genius after a video of how she opens McDonald's sauce packets went viral on TikTok. The user who posts as @smashleybaldwin uploaded her video to complain about McDonald's only ever giving her two sauce packets - even if she asks for four.

