Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission

Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday.

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in a pipe.

According to information obtained by ValleyCentral, a tenant was working to unclog a pipe when he found the remains at apartments on the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue.

A fetus was found at the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue apartments.

An official release from Mission PD stated that at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 30, officers responded to the location in reference to a fetus being found by a tenant working on the plumbing in an apartment complex. Original reports indicating the fetus was found by a plumber were clarified by police Wednesday that the remains were found by a tenant working on plumbing.

“The tenant reported having issues with backflow of the water and he later found the fetus next to the drainage pipe,” the statement read.

