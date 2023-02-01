Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Run Camp Week 1: Anchor Jessica Harthorn gears up for 12 weeks of training
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready! Anchor Jessica Harthorn is taking on a 12-week challenge, training for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon. Run Kalamazoo, a non-profit organization made up of some of the area’s most passionate runners, takes on hosting the training programs formerly known as Borgess Run Camp.
WWMT
'Shake off your winter blues' at the Vine Mid-Winter Festival in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Vine Mid-Winter Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday to "shake off your winter blues," according to the City of Kalamazoo. The Vine Neighborhood Association and surrounding businesses are to feature works by local artists, live music, and light refreshments, according to the City of Kalamazoo website.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WWMT
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
WWMT
City hoops rivals collide, Martin and Vicksburg girls roll to easy wins
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friday high school hoops:. 11-3 Lakeview rallies from early deficit to beat host Battle Creek Central 49-42 Hackett Catholic improved to 10-6 with a 65-51 win over visiting K-Christian. Girls:. Martin beat host Gobles 56-42. The Clippers improved to 12-3 on the season. Undefeated Vicksburg won...
go955.com
No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
WOOD
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Creative soul food served up by Greg’s Gourmet Dishes in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fried alligator, hot honey chicken and the self-proclaimed best lamb in Kalamazoo, Greg’s Gourmet Dishes offers up creative soul food dishes you might not know you are missing in your life. “My main thing is to make every dish as good as the last one...
WWMT
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
WWMT
Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime
WEST MICHIGAN — Valentine's Day doesn't have to be extravagant, it can simply be spending time with a loved one. Here are a few ideas on how you can spend Valentine's Day on a budget, or for free. Feel the fresh air by taking a lovely walk in the...
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
WWMT
Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0