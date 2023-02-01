ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (28-21) battle the San Antonio Spurs (14-37) Wednesday. Tip from AT&T Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Spurs odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Sacramento beat Minnesota 118-111, covering as a 1-point favorite Monday. It is 5-4-1 against the spred (ATS) in its last 10 and 27-21-1 ATS on the season.

The Spurs lost to the Washington Wizards at home 127-106 Monday, their 6th straight loss, and failed to cover as a 5.5-point home underdog. San Antonio has failed to cover in 5 straight. It is 23-28 ATS on the season.

The Spurs lost to the Kings 132-119 at home on Jan. 15, their only battle this season. The Kings covered as a 6.5-point road favorite.

Kings at Spurs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:01 pm. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Kings -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Spurs +240 (bet $100 to win $240)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kings -7.5 (-115) | Spurs +7.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 244.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Kings at Spurs key injuries

Kings

  • None

Spurs

  • G Devin Vassell (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Kings at Spurs picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 128, Spurs 119

AVOID.

The Kings should win this game, but on the road and with a (-290) value, this is an easy pass.

LEAN KINGS -7.5 (-115).

While the Spurs are 14-12 ATS at home, the Kings are the league’s 3rd-best road-covering team, posting a 14-8 ATS record this season. The Kings have size in the paint and also defensive-minded forwards capable of limiting F Keldon Johnson, the Spurs’ top scorer.

Sacramento has covered 2 of its last 4 which is more than San Antonio can say. The Spurs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 and have lost 3 straight games, 2 at home to teams worse than Sacramento, by double figures. Back the KINGS -7.5 (-115).

BET OVER 244.5 (-105).

The Spurs and Kings rank 9th and 8th in the NBA in pace respectively. Couple that with Spurs, who rank last in opponents’ points per game (122.3), opponents’ FG percentage (51%) and opponents’ 3-point FG percentage (40.3%), and it is easy to see why they are 31-19 O/U on the season.

The Kings average the most points per game (119.5) as well. The Kings’ efficient offense against the league’s worst defense should produce points, and subsequently, the Over to hit. Back the OVER 244.5 (-105).

