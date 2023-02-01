ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

 3 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks (25-26) face the Phoenix Suns (27-25) on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hawks vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hawks suffered a 129-125 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday despite covering the 5.5-point spread on the road. Atlanta has lost 4 of its last 5 games.

The Suns defeated the Toronto Raptors 114-106 on Monday to cover as 1.5-point favorites at home. Phoenix is on a 2-game win streak and has won 6 of its last 7 games.

Hawks at Suns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hawks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Suns -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +1.5 (-108) | Suns -1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 230.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Hawks at Suns key injuries

Hawks

  • G Trae Young (ankle) probable

Suns

  • G Devin Booker (groin) out
  • G Cameron Payne (foot) out
  • G Landry Shamet (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hawks at Suns picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 119, Hawks 115

BET SUNS (-120).

Phoenix has been playing well recently, and even if Young is active for the Hawks they have struggled to win games, especially on the road where they have a 12-15 record.

SUNS -1.5 (-112) is how I’d wager on the spread with the idea that they can win at home by at least 2 points. You can just take the moneyline for Phoenix if you aren’t confident in the spread hitting.

The Hawks have gone 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games and the Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

Despite Booker not being on the court for the Suns, I still lean OVER 230.5 (-108). Both of these teams are top 14 in offensive rating and this could be a pace-up game for Phoenix.

The Hawks are 7-1 to the Over in their last 8 games overall, while the Suns have gone Over in each of their last 4 games against a team with a losing record. The Over is also 6-0 in the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

