ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball: A star is born as Blue Devils rally to down Carolina

The Duke basketball team finally saw its star born in comeback against Carolina. It felt like a reincarnation for the Duke basketball team on Saturday night. Not only did the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) finally shake North Carolina (15-8, 7-5 ACC) after two straight agonizing defeats but the top ranked recruit in high school basketball, Dereck Lively, finally made his introduction to college basketball.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Fellowship named after Warren County resident

A fellowship enabling North Carolina Central University Mass Communications majors to work in Duke University communications offices each summer has been named in honor of Warren County resident Dr. S. Charmaine McKissick-Melton. This year marks the 16th year of the program, which was named the Charmaine McKissick-Melton Communications Fellowship in...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy