FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
Duke basketball: A star is born as Blue Devils rally to down Carolina
The Duke basketball team finally saw its star born in comeback against Carolina. It felt like a reincarnation for the Duke basketball team on Saturday night. Not only did the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) finally shake North Carolina (15-8, 7-5 ACC) after two straight agonizing defeats but the top ranked recruit in high school basketball, Dereck Lively, finally made his introduction to college basketball.
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
warrenrecord.com
Fellowship named after Warren County resident
A fellowship enabling North Carolina Central University Mass Communications majors to work in Duke University communications offices each summer has been named in honor of Warren County resident Dr. S. Charmaine McKissick-Melton. This year marks the 16th year of the program, which was named the Charmaine McKissick-Melton Communications Fellowship in...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
