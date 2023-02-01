ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI



 

abc12.com

Flint man, ex-girlfriend facing charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man and a Beaverton woman are facing several charges after they allegedly took part in a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Investigators say 20-year-old Isaac Thomas of Flint and 22-year-old Christina Legros of Beaverton, who were in a dating relationship at the time, broke into the Capitol Building with dozens of others at the Senate Wing entrance.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising

The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

MSP: Tawas man killed in officer involved shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said a trooper is on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting that killed a Tawas man. On Feb. 3 around 9 p.m., State Police said a trooper and a cadet from the Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75 north of a the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
BURTON, MI

