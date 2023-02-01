Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Detroit News
FBI raided pot lobbyist's Midland home in bribery probe of ex-House Speaker Rick Johnson
FBI agents searched the home of a former lobbyist as part of a federal grand jury investigation into whether former House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in exchange for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana businesses, three sources told The Detroit News. The search happened in 2020...
abc12.com
Flint man, ex-girlfriend facing charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man and a Beaverton woman are facing several charges after they allegedly took part in a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Investigators say 20-year-old Isaac Thomas of Flint and 22-year-old Christina Legros of Beaverton, who were in a dating relationship at the time, broke into the Capitol Building with dozens of others at the Senate Wing entrance.
WNEM
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
Panel sides with former Snyder chief of staff in appeal over Flint water crisis charge
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel sided with the former chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder Thursday, affirming a motion to dismiss a felony perjury charge against Jarrod Agen stemming from the Flint water crisis. After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that prosecutors erred in having a judge act as...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
WNEM
MSP: Tawas man killed in officer involved shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said a trooper is on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting that killed a Tawas man. On Feb. 3 around 9 p.m., State Police said a trooper and a cadet from the Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75 north of a the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township.
No mythical creatures in Midland County: Police say woman was intoxicated when she called 911 over Chupacabra sighting
Police is Midland County have determined there is no mythological beast roaming around after a local woman called 911 and reported seeing a Chupacabra in her backyard earlier this week.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
Detroit News
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
WNEM
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
WNEM
Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
