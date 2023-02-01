Read full article on original website
Digital identity is coming, so make sure it works for you: The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Craig Wright
Does the idea of a digital identity for everyone fill you with dread? Like it or not, it seems inevitable at this stage. Rather than fighting the whole notion, the better option is to create digital ID standards that offer built-in privacy protections along with “convenience.” These are the concluding thoughts from The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Dr. Craig S. Wright, as participants share their thoughts.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitwise Investments CIO on the Three Cryptoassets Currently Catching His Eye
In a recent interview on the “Making Money with Matt McCall” podcast, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Investments, offered his insights on the cryptocurrency market and the assets that investors should consider. Hougan emphasized the importance of having both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Aurox Introduces Crowdfunding Campaign on tZERO Markets Platform
TZERO, a financial technology company providing transformative market-based solutions for companies, entrepreneurs, and retail & institutional investors, announced the launch of Aurox’s crowdfunding campaign on the tZERO Markets platform. Aurox, a cryptocurrency DeFi-focused software development company, is “seeking to raise capital from the public to continue product development and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones
Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Membrane Finance Introduces EUROe, an EU-Regulated Crypto Stablecoin
Finnish Fintech company Membrane Finance has launched EUROe – Europe’s “first” and “only” EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms “a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains.” One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, “at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Strike Expands “Send Globally” to the Philippines, Providing Lightning-Fast Money Transfers
Strike, which claims to be the world’s “leading” digital payments platform built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced the expansion of its “Send Globally” product to the Philippines. Send Globally now “enables fast, secure, and low-cost money transfers between the U.S. and the Philippines, revolutionizing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
crowdfundinsider.com
GSS, Silent Eight to Deliver Sanctions Screening for Financial Services
Global Screening Services (GSS) and Silent Eight, have today announced that following a competitive selection process, Silent Eight’s flagship AI technology “will power sanctions adjudications in the GSS platform.”. By implementing Silent Eight’s machine-learning platform (Iris), GSS will “adjudicate false positives while at the same time surface potential...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Announces New Leadership Team
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced “the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management.”. These appointments...
crowdfundinsider.com
Spend Management Fintech Extend Closes 2022 with New Products, Partners, Expansion into Canada
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, had a strong 2022 as customers embraced the opportunity ‘to add powerful controls and insights to their business credit cards.”. Since its founding nearly six years ago, Extend has “empowered companies to turn their existing credit card into a spend management...
decrypt.co
Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education
The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
crowdfundinsider.com
Paxos Establishes Engineering Research and Development Center of Excellence in Israel
Paxos, the “comprehensively” regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, announced it is launching “an engineering research & development center of security and cryptography excellence in Israel.”. Paxos plans “to expand its Israel engineering center with senior, staff and principal engineers with specialized skills in enterprise-grade security, applied...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Fintech Firm Bankjoy Introduces Online Account Opening 2.0
Digital banking provider Bankjoy announced the launch of Online Account Opening 2.0, which “enables financial institutions to quickly and seamlessly onboard new members and clients, enhancing the first digital experience while driving deposit growth.”. With Bankjoy’s new, standalone Online Account Opening platform, financial institutions can enroll new clients and...
crowdfundinsider.com
DealMaker Sues Issuance and Co-Founder in Dispute Over Capital Raising Technology
DealMaker, a tech-enabled capital raising platform, has sued Issuance – another firm engaged in raising capital for private firms, in the US District Court, Central District of California. DealMaker is based in Canada but has several offices in the US. According to the complaint, Issuance CEO and co-founder Darren...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Banking Fintech Treasury Prime Announces $40M in Series C Funding
Treasury Prime, an embedded banking software platform, announced it raised $40 million in Series C funding. The investment round was “led by BAM Elevate with investment from The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as continued participation from Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.”. With this latest...
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees
The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”
zycrypto.com
Introducing Qi Blockchain: A Decentralized Blockchain Solution with Multiple Utilities
Among the revolutionary blockchain ecosystem that has recently found their way into the fast-emerging world of blockchain is Qi. Qi is a decentralized blockchain that incorporates Web 3.0, NFTs, De-Fi, Game-Fi, and every other blockchain-inclined tech. To redefine the entire blockchain space to make it more seamless and user-friendly, Qi...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum to Host Sberbank DeFi Platform as Russia Shifts Focus to Blockchain
The bank is licensed to issue digital assets in Russia and has been exploring blockchain technology in banking. Two years ago, Sber released the first blockchain-focused ETF. Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is working on a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to launch in May on Ethereum. According to a report shared with the local news agency, Interfax, the system is currently running a closed beta that will turn into open testing in March.
