coingeek.com

Digital identity is coming, so make sure it works for you: The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Craig Wright

Does the idea of a digital identity for everyone fill you with dread? Like it or not, it seems inevitable at this stage. Rather than fighting the whole notion, the better option is to create digital ID standards that offer built-in privacy protections along with “convenience.” These are the concluding thoughts from The Bitcoin Masterclasses with Dr. Craig S. Wright, as participants share their thoughts.
cryptoglobe.com

Bitwise Investments CIO on the Three Cryptoassets Currently Catching His Eye

In a recent interview on the “Making Money with Matt McCall” podcast, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Investments, offered his insights on the cryptocurrency market and the assets that investors should consider. Hougan emphasized the importance of having both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in...
crowdfundinsider.com

Aurox Introduces Crowdfunding Campaign on tZERO Markets Platform

TZERO, a financial technology company providing transformative market-based solutions for companies, entrepreneurs, and retail & institutional investors, announced the launch of Aurox’s crowdfunding campaign on the tZERO Markets platform. Aurox, a cryptocurrency DeFi-focused software development company, is “seeking to raise capital from the public to continue product development and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones

Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
crowdfundinsider.com

Membrane Finance Introduces EUROe, an EU-Regulated Crypto Stablecoin

Finnish Fintech company Membrane Finance has launched EUROe – Europe’s “first” and “only” EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms “a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains.” One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, “at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum

The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
crowdfundinsider.com

GSS, Silent Eight to Deliver Sanctions Screening for Financial Services

Global Screening Services (GSS) and Silent Eight, have today announced that following a competitive selection process, Silent Eight’s flagship AI technology “will power sanctions adjudications in the GSS platform.”. By implementing Silent Eight’s machine-learning platform (Iris), GSS will “adjudicate false positives while at the same time surface potential...
decrypt.co

Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education

The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
crowdfundinsider.com

Paxos Establishes Engineering Research and Development Center of Excellence in Israel

Paxos, the “comprehensively” regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, announced it is launching “an engineering research & development center of security and cryptography excellence in Israel.”. Paxos plans “to expand its Israel engineering center with senior, staff and principal engineers with specialized skills in enterprise-grade security, applied...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Fintech Firm Bankjoy Introduces Online Account Opening 2.0

Digital banking provider Bankjoy announced the launch of Online Account Opening 2.0, which “enables financial institutions to quickly and seamlessly onboard new members and clients, enhancing the first digital experience while driving deposit growth.”. With Bankjoy’s new, standalone Online Account Opening platform, financial institutions can enroll new clients and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Banking Fintech Treasury Prime Announces $40M in Series C Funding

Treasury Prime, an embedded banking software platform, announced it raised $40 million in Series C funding. The investment round was “led by BAM Elevate with investment from The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as continued participation from Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.”. With this latest...
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees

The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”
zycrypto.com

Introducing Qi Blockchain: A Decentralized Blockchain Solution with Multiple Utilities

Among the revolutionary blockchain ecosystem that has recently found their way into the fast-emerging world of blockchain is Qi. Qi is a decentralized blockchain that incorporates Web 3.0, NFTs, De-Fi, Game-Fi, and every other blockchain-inclined tech. To redefine the entire blockchain space to make it more seamless and user-friendly, Qi...
zycrypto.com

Ethereum to Host Sberbank DeFi Platform as Russia Shifts Focus to Blockchain

The bank is licensed to issue digital assets in Russia and has been exploring blockchain technology in banking. Two years ago, Sber released the first blockchain-focused ETF. Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is working on a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to launch in May on Ethereum. According to a report shared with the local news agency, Interfax, the system is currently running a closed beta that will turn into open testing in March.

