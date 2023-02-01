Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
Cubs Bring Back Leiter on Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with Mark Leiter Jr. on a minor league deal.
Big Names Weigh in on Astros Potential for Success
Some big names in baseball weigh in on the Houston Astros chances of repeating the success of 2022 in the upcoming season.
Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bragging about the Houston Astros stealing the World Series from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Astros Lead the Way in Latest Pre-Season Power Rankings
The Houston Astros sit atop The Athletic's newest power rankings released ahead of the 2023 MLB season.
How did Red Sox pitching prospect Juan Daniel Encarnación fare in 2022 and what can be expected from the righty this season?
In his evaluation of the Red Sox farm system, which he ranked 23rd out of 30, heading into the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law noted that Boston’s “group of pitching prospects is one of the weakest” in baseball. “They might not have a future MLB...
Ex-Yankees outfielder among 15 players invited to Mets spring training
It’s almost time to play ball. The New York Mets announced Thursday 15 players are being invited to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Among them is former New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro. The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last month. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez has landed on an elite list compiled by MLB ahead of the 2023 season.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Astros Close to Announcing Patch Sponsorship
The Houston Astros could soon announce a team sponsorship from Occidental Petroleum.
Phillies Are Packing To Head To Clearwater For Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies are packing up and about to leave for Clearwater, FL in preparation for MLB Spring Training.
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
Astros Remain Interested in Yuli Gurriel
The Houston Astros are reportedly still interested in a reunion with first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training
Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies to Minor League Deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed two former Phillies to Minor League deals.
'Low-Risk, High-Reward': Texans Signing Owens?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens has yet to garner league-wide attention, but still might be prioritized in free agency.
