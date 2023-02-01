ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan giving ‘very serious consideration’ to White House bid, says Trump won’t be GOP nominee

By Jared Gans
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5drc_0kYvKVBV00

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday said he is giving “very serious consideration” to running for president in 2024 and added that he does not expect former President Trump to become the Republican nominee.

Hogan said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that he was willing to “stand up” and say when he disagreed with actions Trump took as president. He said he agrees with many of Trump’s policies but does not believe the former president would be the GOP’s strongest nominee to win the general election in 2024.

Hogan said the Republican Party needs a candidate who can appeal to a “broader audience of people” and win swing voters after the party suffered defeats in the 2018 midterms, the 2020 presidential race and the 2022 midterms.

Many in the Republican Party blamed Trump for the party’s performance in the November 2022 midterms, in which many of the candidates he endorsed during the primaries went on to lose in key races for the House and Senate and in gubernatorial contests.

“We have been really successful 30 miles outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction,” Hogan said, referring to his time as the two-term governor of a solidly Democratic state.

Hogan has previously said he might jump into the race for the Republican nomination.

He said Trump still has a “solid group” of people who support him, but an increasing number are no longer backing him.

Recent polling has shown Trump with large leads over other possible Republican challengers in a hypothetical primary match-up, but he has not received a clear majority of respondents’ support.

Hogan said serving as a governor is a “training ground” for becoming president. Experience as an executive is different than being a representative or senator, he said.

“You’re out there making arguments and you’re involved in issues, but you don’t have the executive experience of running something,” he said. “So I think there are going to be a number of governors, and I think governors are a good place for us to look for leadership at the national level.”

Hogan’s comments come as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly plans to announce on Feb. 15 that she is running for the Republican nomination. Trump is the only Republican to officially jump into the race so far.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman, […]
GEORGIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted “present.” The resolution — sponsored […]
ARIZONA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from Commerce

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who has challenged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership and strategy on multiple fronts, told CNN in an interview that he doesn’t think McConnell kicking him off the powerful Commerce Committee “made any sense.” But Scott said he’s undeterred by the setback, which some Senate conservatives think is payback after […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate what he says is the Biden administration’s “baffling response” to a Chinese surveillance balloon that floated over U.S. missile installations in Montana, triggering alarms at the Pentagon.   “We have an obligation to obtain a full understanding of the surveillance that […]
MONTANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. to take the mic at this year’s White House correspondents’ dinner

Roy Wood Jr. is promising a White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner that will “go down in the history books,” as the “Daily Show” correspondent was named the event’s featured entertainer. The comedian will appear at the April 29 dinner in Washington, the WHCA announced on Thursday. The WHCA described 44-year-old Wood as a comic […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Wednesday dog attack in Tucumcari

Update (4:14 p.m.) Officials from the New Mexico State Police provided more information regarding a Wednesday evening dog attack that led to the death of a Tucumcari resident. According to a news release, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asked the New Mexico State Police’s investigation bureau to investigate the death of 64-year-old Stanley Hartt, a […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy