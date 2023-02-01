Montgomery Co. man pleads guilty in deadly shooting case, faces 10 to 15 years in prison

A man indicted of shooting and killing another man outside Napoleon’s Reloaded in September 2020, entered into a plea agreement on January 30, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jefferson Twp. man indicted on murder charges for shooting outside Napoleon’s Reloaded

Gregory A. Bush, Jr., 39, of Jefferson Township, was identified as the suspect, News Center 7 previously reported.

Bush was arrested at his home on Vanguard Avenue for a deadly shooting that happened on September 11. Prosecutors charged him with two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault with the bond set to $750,000.

The suspect was accused of killing Lavar Edward Bagley, Sr. and shooting a second victim in a parking lot on Germantown Pike. The second victim was transported to a hospital by a private citizen and expected to survive through their injuries.

Witness statements and surveillance footage revealed Bush shooting the victims while inside his car, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Bush pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, court records showed. However, the two count of murder and three counts of felonious assault were dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.

He faces a combined sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on February 21.



