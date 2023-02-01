ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury Sees Last Video from Paul Murdaugh’s Phone Before Killings

VIDEO: In court Wednesday, the jury watched the final video taken from Paul Murdaugh’s phone before he and his mother, Maggie, were fatally shot.

