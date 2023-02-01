Read full article on original website
Related
nomadlawyer.org
The Best 08 Places to Live in Utah for Families
With towering mountains, sparkling lakes, and a plethora of outdoor activities to indulge in, Utah is an adventure lover’s haven. Best Places to Live in Utah: This western landlocked state also has a vibrant culinary scene, vast national parks, impressive museums, and top-rated schools, making it a great place to raise a family.
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
ABC 4
Gradual thaw for northern Utah with valley haze
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re kicking off Friday Eve with hazy skies and frigid temperatures, once again, as high pressure remains over the region. The ridge will begin sliding east into Friday allowing for warmer air to move in. Highs today will finally climb above freezing for the Wasatch Front with mid-30s expected, mid-50s for St. George. Hazy skies will continue throughout the day with ‘Orange/Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups’ for Salt Lake and Cache Counties. ‘Moderate’ air quality is in store for the rest of the Wasatch Front and northern valleys.
rmef.org
19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub
Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 3, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – February 3, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
How to prepare for flooding in Utah
With the increased snowfall this year, here’s some government-issued advice on how to prepare your household for flooding.
ksl.com
From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire
This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
890kdxu.com
Delish Thursday: Mississippi Chicken in the Heart of Utah’s Dixie
Getting together with friends, family, food and fun can't be beat!. And if the food is amazing it makes the whole experience that much better. So, with that in mind, I give you a delicious finger sandwich recipe that will be enjoyed by everyone in your crowd. It is sure to please even the most finicky eater. I mean, how can one go wrong when one’s sandwiches are served on Hawaiian rolls, right?!
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
upr.org
New bill aims to reduce carbon emissions in northern Utah by half
A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature is aiming to cut carbon emissions in northern Utah by half this year. House Bill 220 is the “largest air quality bill that’s ever been introduced in the Utah legislature” according to Eliza Cowie with the environmental group O2 Utah. Sponsored by Rep. Andrew Stoddard, the bill is designed to cut carbon emissions by 50% through the implementation of better building standards, incentives for drivers to use cleaner fuel cars, a push for more clean emissions rail projects, and the banning of wood-burning stoves.
midutahradio.com
Governor Cox Signs Eight Bills
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is signing bills into Utah law. Cox put his signature on eight bills yesterday, four each that originated in the House and Senate. Among them were budget bills for higher education, the National Guard, and social services. The governor has now signed a total of ten bills since the start of the session.
sunews.net
See thousands of geese migrating through Utah during annual Delta Snow Goose Festival
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
Comments / 0