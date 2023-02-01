ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

aspenpublicradio.org

Hitting the slopes in tiny Lake City for a retro experience

Remote Hinsdale County is not a ski destination like Aspen or Telluride. Lake City, the county's only incorporated town, touts its ski hill as what skiing was like before the rise of mega ski resorts. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano reports from opening day. Copyright 2023 KVNF - Mountain Grown...
LAKE CITY, CO

