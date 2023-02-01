The General Hospital recap features a touching memorial for Britt Westbourne in the hospital chapel. In this episode, Port Charles residents gathered together to pay tribute to Britt and bid her farewell. Also in the hospital, Laura tried to get through to Nikolas as Spencer asked Jordan what might happen to Esme’s baby. Speaking of babies, Sonny, Nina, and friends cooed over Willow’s giant bundle of joy, and Elizabeth blasted Nik before telling Finn the truth. Over at Spring Ridge, Heather did everything she could to talk Esme out of signing those papers as she and Ryan devised a new plan. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.

2 DAYS AGO