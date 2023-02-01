Read full article on original website
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: The Dead Damsels Learn They’ve Been Played
Days of our Lives spoilers hint the afterlife has more twists and turns than anyone could imagine. For Kate Roberts, Marlena Evans, and Kayla Johnson, things are about to get pretty wild. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. The land of the living isn’t the only place where there are...
soaphub.com
Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea
The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra Struggles With A Big Secret
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday tease Sally Spectra struggles with her big secret. Plus, a high-powered businesswoman steps out of her comfort zone while friends share mixed signals. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant, and it’s huge, life-changing stuff for her....
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Steve Johnson Plots The Ultimate Revenge
Days of our Lives spoilers hint Steve Johnson has big plans to destroy Orpheus once and for all. Just wait until you see how John Black and Roman Brady react to this bombshell plot!. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Steve (Stephen Nichols) is done wallowing in heartbreak and self-pity....
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily And Jill Plot Their Next Move
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday tease that Jill Abbott and Lily Winters try to figure out their next move for Chancellor-Winters. Plus, a man with little to lose seeks to place blame while another man on the edge demands some answers from his brother. You won’t want to miss a moment of this drama-filled episode.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Spencer Stands Up For Herself And Her Family
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Hope Spencer doing what needs to be done to put Thomas Forrester firmly in his place once and for all. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants back in at Forrester Creations and while his designs are good, his attitude is not. Hope (Annika Noelle) is suffering without him behind the sketch pad, but that’s not enough reason to forgive and forget. In fact, Thomas made his bed, and Hope’s going to make sure he stays there.
soaphub.com
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Blowup & Miscommunication
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a major blowup, a failure to communicate, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) no sooner returns to Genoa City than she learns that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is well aware of the reason for her sudden trip abroad — and he is furious! Look for a subsequent confrontation between mother and son to take an ugly turn and upend both their familial and employer/employee relationships.
soaphub.com
Should Brooke Logan Give Deacon Sharpe Another Chance on B&B?
Brooke Logan has referred to making love to Deacon Sharpe while he was still wed to her daughter Bridget as a big mistake on Bold and the Beautiful. But had they not gotten together, Brooke would never have had Hope, so their getting together couldn’t have been that bad.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Retaliation And A Bold Move
Y&R spoilers weekly update for February 6 – 10, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of retaliation and a bold move. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one when Nikki...
soaphub.com
Weekly Days of our Lives Spoilers: Reckless Rebound & Frustrations
These Days of our Lives spoilers tease a reckless rebound, frustrations mounting, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. After delivering a letter penned by Philip to Victor, Rex (Kyle Lowder) runs into Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and the former marrieds confide their troubles in one another. Inevitably, their talk leads to something more, and soon they’re making the trek to Sarah’s bedroom for a spot of ill-advised lovemaking.
soaphub.com
Veteran Soap Star Kelly Sullivan Celebrates Her Birthday
Former General Hospital star Kelly Sullivan, who played Kate/Connie, hasn’t been seen on a daytime soap since Sage Warner, the character she played on The Young and the Restless, met her untimely end. However, the actress has continued to busy herself with film and television projects. Now, Sullivan is celebrating a major milestone.
soaphub.com
Port Charles General Hospital Remembers The Life Of Britt Westbourne
The General Hospital recap features a touching memorial for Britt Westbourne in the hospital chapel. In this episode, Port Charles residents gathered together to pay tribute to Britt and bid her farewell. Also in the hospital, Laura tried to get through to Nikolas as Spencer asked Jordan what might happen to Esme’s baby. Speaking of babies, Sonny, Nina, and friends cooed over Willow’s giant bundle of joy, and Elizabeth blasted Nik before telling Finn the truth. Over at Spring Ridge, Heather did everything she could to talk Esme out of signing those papers as she and Ryan devised a new plan. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Recaps: Birth, Death & The Great Beyond
The General Hospital recaps for January 30 – February 3, 2023, featured a birth, a momentary trip to the afterlife, a stirring memorial service, and secret rumbled, and more. General Hospital Recaps: Monday, January 30. Nina (Cynthia Watros) spies Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) and overhears them...
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Carter Gets Deacon All Twisted Up Inside
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Deacon Sharpe is doing his best to hide his heartbreak over Sheila Carter. It’s not easy, though, especially since she keeps coming around and rubbing her new life in his face. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Deacon (Sean Kanan) put his freedom...
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Recaps: Theories, Threats & Tasty Dishes
The Bold and the Beautiful recaps for January 30 – February 3, 2023, featured a secret being shared and lots of cyclical conversations. Pretty run-of-the-mill stuff, actually. Bold and the Beautiful Recaps: Monday, January 30. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) eavesdrops on Katie (Heather Tom) making it clear to Bill (Don...
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Star Mark Grossman Celebrates His Birthday
On The Young and the Restless, he’s a troublemaker who appears to always be looking for his place in the Newman family. In the real world, Mark Grossman is a laidback thespian who is celebrating a major milestone. Happy Birthday, Mark Grossman. That’s because he was born on February...
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: New Judge Surveys Drama
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Jill Remez has been cast as Judge Gomez. Look for the legal official to appear on Friday, February 10, overseeing the custody battle for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) between Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: Temptation And A Compromising Position
DAYS spoilers weekly update for February 6 – 10, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of temptation and a compromising position. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in Salem, and...
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Recaps: Game-Playing, Interference & A Kiss
The Young and the Restless recaps for January 30 – February 3, 2023, featured best-laid plans going to pot, a stunning smooch, and so much more. The Young and the Restless Recaps: Monday, January 30. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries and fails to dissuade Victor (Eric Braeden) from manipulating...
