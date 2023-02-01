KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include: Antonio Famiglietti Tom Scanio Dani Mauro Mike Turco Amber Ghigliotty Mauro, Turco, and Ghigliotty are members of the KFD. Scanio is a member of the Cranford Fire Deparment and Famiglietti is a member of the Mountainside Fire Department. At the ceremony individual merits were also honored. Firefighter Dani Mauro representing Kenilworth was awarded the Chief Schepis Award for Excellence. Congratulations to all! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO