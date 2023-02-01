Read full article on original website
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school. “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
A White Plains Hospital Program Exceeds National Quality
White Plains Hospital. Photo Courtesy of White Plains Hospital. The Hospital’s Cardiac Surgery Program, led by renowned New York City surgeon Robert E. Michler, MD, is hitting all of the performance metrics. White Plains Hospital is on a mission to bring advanced care to residents of Westchester and the...
Somerville St. Patrick's Parade Committee Seeks Financial Support
SOMERVILLE, NJ - Irish folklore tells us there is a pot o' gold at the other end of the rainbow, but rainbows are far and few between this time of year, nor have there been any reports of those searching for such treasure striking it rich. Having no such pot...
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include: Antonio Famiglietti Tom Scanio Dani Mauro Mike Turco Amber Ghigliotty Mauro, Turco, and Ghigliotty are members of the KFD. Scanio is a member of the Cranford Fire Deparment and Famiglietti is a member of the Mountainside Fire Department. At the ceremony individual merits were also honored. Firefighter Dani Mauro representing Kenilworth was awarded the Chief Schepis Award for Excellence. Congratulations to all! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic
Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
Nursing Home Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday with Police Parade and Senate Honors
Plainfield, NJ — On January 17, 2023, a resident of AristaCare at Norwood Terrace celebrated her 100th birthday in a memorable way, surrounded by friends, family, and community members. The day was filled with a police parade, formal congratulations from the Senate and General Assembly, and a birthday celebration that was nothing short of extraordinary.
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17
A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
Montclair’s Aminah Toler has an irresistible urge to help her neighbors
Aminah Toler wears many hats. She’s a founding member of Montclair Mutual Aid and a member of Friends of the Howe House, and she partners with PTAs in town to support students. Some call her “Ms. Montclair” because she is so involved. Though Toler rejects the title,...
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up...
"Hearts4Marcus" at Mahwah High School honors Marcus Kayal's memory, and helps protect students
MAHWAH, N.J. - Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. In 2019, they tragically lost their son Marcus to sudden cardiac arrest. Now, they're making sure his name won't ever be forgotten."You have to be vigilant and find ways to keep his memory memorialized. We feel like his name is staying out there and people who didn't know him, now can hear 'Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal.' He must've been a special kid. He was amazing. He was beyond special," said Marcus' father George Kayal. The youngest of...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
