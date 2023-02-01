Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
For the culture: Taking Indiana fashion forward
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson is taking Indiana fashion forward. You can catch her humbly taking a bow after models strut the runway in her clothing designs. But she'll be the first to tell you not to be confused by the glitz and glam of fashion shows. The real work...
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
Fox 59
Monitoring Chinese Balloon
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
'It's been really difficult' | Indy woman raising grandkids after driver takes daughter's life
INDIANAPOLIS — The four children who lost their mother, Kiana Burns, 28, in a car crash last June, are now living with their grandmother, Denise Gatling, on the east side. "I do this 'cause I love them and they are my grandkids, but I also do this for her," Gatling said.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
The American Heart Association wants someone in every family to learn Hands Only CPR
INDIANAPOLIS — On National Go Red Day, the American Heart Association wants to increase awareness of heart disease and stroke in women. More than 44% of women 20 and older live with some form of cardiovascular disease. Women, particularly women of color, struggle to find quality care and representation...
Husband of missing Carmel woman being extradited back to Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana. A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.
readthereporter.com
Slapfish opens in Fishers
Grand opening with Lobster Roll Giveaway planned for Feb. 18. Fast-casual seafood will make a splash at the Fishers District as Slapfish Indiana opens on Saturday, Feb. 18. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free lobster roll (one lobster roll per customer). There will also be live music and other free family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820, Fishers.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
myhcicon.com
Brownsburg jeweler shines with success in Hendricks County
Since he was 13 years old, Anthony Moulder has lived and worked in Hendricks County, leaving his mark in three different towns. The Avon High School alumnus and his wife Leah raised their son Payton in Plainfield before moving back to Avon two years ago. “I like the quaintness of...
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
Indianapolis woman sees energy bill triple as temperatures plummet again
INDIANAPOLIS — These big drops in temperatures mean systems are working harder to keep homes warm and lights on, driving up energy costs for Hoosier families. "It's just not easy," said Sherry Wright. This cold Indianapolis winter has been driving up Sherry Wright's electric bill. She typically pays around...
IndyGo offering free rides Saturday for Transit Equity Day
INDIANAPOLIS — You can catch a free ride on an IndyGo bus Saturday in honor of a civil rights icon. IndyGo riders can ride for free on Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. The holiday is celebrated on the birthday of Rosa Parks, the activist most well-known for refusing to give up her seat and move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
