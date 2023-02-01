Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Noquemanon Trail Network hosts third annual Eh Winter Experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Racers from all over the Midwest competed in a winter sports race in Marquette on Saturday. The race included snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snow-biking. It was all part of the Noquemanon Trail Network’s third annual Eh Winter Experience. The races Saturday are some of the...
WLUC
Heikki Lunta continues with Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival continued Saturday with a fishing tournament. South Shore Fishing Association sponsored the 4th annual Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Cash prizes were awarded to the anglers with the longest perch, longest walleye, and largest pike. There were also door prizes and a raffle for new members.
WLUC
Courage Inc. takes vets ice fishing
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit participated in a fishing tournament this weekend. Courage Incorporated is an Ishpeming-based organization that helps individuals and veterans with physical disabilities enjoy the outdoors. Saturday, the group hit the ice during the Teal Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Participants were treated to food, drinks, heated ice shanties, and even fishing licenses.
WLUC
UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting. They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies. The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer...
WLUC
You can try luging at Lucy Hill during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival coverage continues on Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today. Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take the show on the road to Lucy Hill in Negaunee to catch up with the Upper Peninsula Luge Club, and to try the sport out for themselves.
WLUC
‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
wzmq19.com
The winter sled dog races are in search for volunteers up and down the trail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Around the U.P., the community is still getting ready for another winter race. With the UP200 just two weeks away, officials are still in need of volunteers for the events throughout the weekend. From the warming tents in Marquette to the halfway point for the...
WLUC
Organizers for Heikki Lunta Winter Fesitval put finishing touches on rail jam course
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are wrapping up for the annual Heikki Lunta Winter Festival this weekend. The festival takes place in downtown Negaunee this Friday and Saturday. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says organizers are working to ensure the festival is fun for all. “We are getting ready for...
WLUC
Benefits of utilizing salt and sand in the UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When winter strikes, roads can become slick, which means departments like Marquette City Public Works become busy salting and sanding to keep those safe. Salt and sand are vital to ensuring safety on winter roads and sidewalks. But many communities have become mindful of how they...
WLUC
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care. Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.
WLUC
Camp Batawagama registration to begin March 1 for summer 2023
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular and beloved U.P. summer camp is opening its registration next month. The Iron County Youth Camp, known as Camp Batawagama, will be open for six weeks of youth camp this summer. The camp is returning to pre-coronavirus procedures for Senior Days and Youth Camp. Kids from 9 to 16 can sign up for a week at camp, which is located at 909 Pentoga Trail, Crystal Falls.
WLUC
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
WLUC
Kovar-Pike Racing prepares for I-500 in Sault Ste. Marie
Jake Witt names fellow NMU Football Alums to Serve as his Trainer and Agent. Former NMU Offensive Tackle Jake Witt announced his draft training facilities and agent selection. MTU Head Coach Joe Shawhan and NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny On Blake Pietila's performance. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:05 AM...
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
WLUC
TV6′s Cameron Chinn visits Norlite Nursing Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nursing home received a special visit from a meteorologist Thursday. TV6′s very own Cameron Chinn visited Norlite Nursing Center Thursday. He gave a presentation on clouds and their relation to the weather. From funnel clouds to cumulonimbi, residents learned about different cloud types and how to identify them.
WLUC
NMU raises mental health awareness at track meet
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s track and field team took on the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals and the Wayne State Warriors in the WCW Tri-Meet Saturday. Mental health awareness was the theme of the event. All three teams wore ribbons for suicide awareness and there was a host of mental health resources available at the meet.
WLUC
Brock Tessman wraps up first day as NMU president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the first day on the job for Northern Michigan University’s 17th president. Brock Tessman met with students and staff at the Northern Center Wednesday during the College of Business winter social as his day wrapped up. Tessman said his first day was amazing and he’s looking forward to getting to work with staff and students closer.
WLUC
NMU football signs 12 on National Signing Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company. The 12 signees...
WLUC
Pete Heyrman, creator of Munising scholarship for athletes, dies
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man well known in the community for his generosity and courage has died. Forty six-year-old Peter Heyrman Jr., who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, died on Feb. 1. Heyrman was known around the community for establishing the The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship. When the scholarship...
WLUC
Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted. The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city. On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission...
Comments / 0