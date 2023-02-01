Read full article on original website
Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!
Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion
Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!
Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Liam Wilson: I Think Navarrete's Come In Overweight And They Tampered With The Scales
Liam Wilson plans to have answers for everything Emanuel Navarrete brings into the ring. For now, his team demands answers for everything that happened at the scales. The visiting Australian contender was stunned at his announced weight of 126.3 pounds during Thursday’s official pre-fight weigh-in. Navarrete stepped on the same scale at 129.2 pounds under the supervision of the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission ahead of their vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (Friday, ESPN, 10:00 p.m. ET).
De La Hoya Says Top ‘Goal For 2023’ Is To Make Golokvin vs. Munguia
Oscar De La Hoya believes there is a compelling — and more importantly, feasible — fight in the near offing for Jaime Munguia. The head of Golden Boy said in a recent interview that his priority this year is to make sure Mexico’s Munguia is involved in a significant fight, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, the Kazakh bruiser who holds two 160-pound titles, is apparently at the top of the Hall of Famer’s list.
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
Eddie Hearn Siding With Devin Haney: “He’ll Beat Lomachenko Handily”
It was a bittersweet moment for Eddie Hearn as he watched Devin Haney go on to become an undisputed champion at 135 pounds. After years of promoting the talented 24-year-old, Hearn was somewhat frustrated as he was forced out of the picture. In a bid to aggregate every lightweight world...
Hearn: Canelo Really Wants To Fight In Mexico On May 6th; I Think It'll Be John Ryder
NEW YORK – Canelo Alvarez might finally fight in his home country again. Promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene.com on Thursday that Alvarez’s next fight could take place in his native Mexico. Guadalajara’s Alvarez will return to the ring May 6, perhaps against John Ryder, and the undisputed super middleweight champion’s preference, according to Hearn, is to box in Mexico for the first time in more than 11 years.
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
Richardson Hitchins: I Don't Think This Is A Step Up; Whole Different Level For John Bauza
Richardson Hitchins feels like he has already beaten comparable or better opponents than John Bauza. Hitchins thinks three of his past four victories confirmed that he is more than ready to battle the unbeaten Bauza on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Brooklyn’s Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) believes Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) has much more to prove than him entering a 10-round junior welterweight fight that DAZN will stream as part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard (8 p.m. ET).
Richard Torrez Jr. Drops, Stops James Bryant After One Round
Richard Torrez Jr. remained a knockout every time out following his latest victory. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of James Bryant. Torrez scored a knockdown at the end of round, which left Bryant unsteady upon rising to his feet with his corner opting to stop the contest prior to the start of round two in their ESPN-televised opener Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark
Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
Jose Valenzuela vs. Chris Colbert To Land On Benavidez-Plant PPV On March 25
LOS ANGELES — A pair of up-and-coming prospects coming off their first career defeats will meet in what suddenly amounts to a crossroads matchup. Jose Valenzuela, 23, and Chris Colbert, 26, will fight as a featured undercard attraction on the pay-per-view portion of the event headlined by David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime.
Amanda Serrano: I Want To Give Puerto Rico Some Bragging Rights as Undisputed
Amanda Serrano and greatness go hand-in-hand – but the Brooklyn star admits that beating Erika Cruz to become the undisputed World Featherweight champion would be one of her biggest achievements, as they clash at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Serrano (43-2-1...
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
Richardson Hitchins: "I'll Be On That Pound For Pound List Soon"
For the most part, Richardson Hitchins has bit his tongue. After an impressive amateur career that was highlighted by his selection to the 2016 Olympics, Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) wholeheartedly believed that his time as a pro fighter would be littered with world titles, wads of cash, and long lines of adoring fans.
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Title Fight Purse Bid Rescheduled For February 14
The extra time allotted to reach a deal between the teams surrounding Fernando Martinez and Jade Bornea proved for naught. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has put the Martinez-Bornea junior bantamweight title fight back on its purse bid schedule. A hearing is set for February 14, available to all IBF-registered promoters to determine promotional rights for the mandatory title fight.
